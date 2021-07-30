Lockdown Necessary In This COVID Hit District Of Telangana?

India is one of the worst affected nations with COVID-19. The daily cases have decreased from the peak of the second wave of coronavirus during April and May. Less than 50,000 cases have been reporting since June 21st. But in some states, there is an uptrend in the daily coronavirus cases which gives the signal that the second wave of COVID-19 hasn't been completed and there is a danger of the third wave of COVID-19.

In Telangana, the number of coronavirus cases is rising high. Warangal Urban is one of the districts in the state where there is a slow increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. In the last few weeks, only 200 to 300 coronavirus patients have been admitted to the MGM hospital, so the number of beds has been decreased from 800 to 250.

As the number of coronavirus cases is declining, the state lifted lockdown and everything has become normal. Over the past few days, the number of patients getting admitted to the MGM hospital is increasing. So, doctors are warning the people to stay safe and follow COVID-19 protocol. If the number of coronavirus cases increases drastically, then there will be a need of imposing a lockdown in Warangal Urban. However, the state government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Kerala is one of the states in the country which is now seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Despite the state government of Kerala taking stringent measures, there is a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases.