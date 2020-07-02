HYDERABAD: With the speculation on the possibility of a 15-day complete lockdown in Hyderabad's GHMC limits and some adjoining districts of Telangana, people hailing from Andhra Pradesh and living in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are rushing back to their native places. As a result, heavy traffic jams are being witnessed at several points along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on Thursday, July 2, with queuelines stretching into several kilometres.

A large number of vehicles were waiting in long queues at border checkposts near Panthangi, Korlapahad, Ramapuram on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway.

Police are sending only those who have registration passes while other vehicles are being sent back.

Heavy traffic congestions have become the order of the day at the toll plazas as several mini-trucks loaded with household items were also passing through them as most of the non-local people are vacating their houses to permanently relocate to their home towns.

The Telangana revenue staff is placing home quarantine stamp on people who were crossing the state border and advising them to undergo the mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. Panthangi Toll Plaza In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district also witnessed a heavy rush of vehicular traffic on Thursday. This toll plaza connects the route to Vijayawada.

The Telangana police are collecting Aaadhar card numbers from passengers who were being thermally screened before being allowed to cross the state border.

In order to avoid inordinate delay for people waiting in the queues, the toll plaza staff are themselves going up to passengers and collecting toll fare using hand-held machines.