Local Files Complaint On Constable For Heavy Drinking

A cop's duty is to serve the public. But, what has happened in this instance is the opposite. Constable Raja Malaiah, working as a constable at RGIA police station, has created a ruckus for the public.

Raja Malaiah drank heavily and parked his vehicle on a service road at the outer ring road. He blocked all vehicles and was seen asking for bribes from the inconvenienced commuters.

A couple, who was traveling on the same route from Gachibowli, was stopped by the constable. As a reaction, they dialed 100 to register a police complaint. The police then reached the spot and apprehended the constable. The constable Raja Malaiah is on remand.