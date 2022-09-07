Lizard in Food: Telangana ST Girls Hostel Staffers Suspended For Neglecting Duty

Warangal district collector Dr. B Gopi suspended welfare officer O Jyothi and cook V Venkatram and the contractor were removed from their responsibilities two days after 35 students of the ST Girls Hostel in Wardhannapet in the district fell ill after dinner. The collector issued suspension orders on charges of negligence of duties, not considering students complaints that they found a lizard in the rice and providing contaminated food to the students.

J Upender Rao, Senior Civil Judge of Warangal District and Secretary of District Legal Service Authority, also hurried to the MGM Hospital, where 13 of the 35 students were hospitalised for treatment.

According to MGM Hospital superintendent Dr. V Chandrashekar, the 13 students were discharged later that evening as their health improved. Later, Upendra Rao examined the hostel and spoke to the students and learnt about the lizard in the rice and the meals they were provided. Initially, all 35 students who complained of sickness and stomach ache and began vomiting, were brought to a local primary health centre (PHC), and then 13 were sent to Warangal's MGM Hospital. Students were discharged after recovery. Parents demanded strict action against those responsible and took away their children from the hostel.