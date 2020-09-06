HYDERABAD: In a commendable feat, Hyderabad traffic police helped in the transportation of live organs for donation in an ambulance from Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet just in a span of nine minutes.

The organs were required for the lung transplant on a patient aged 53, as reported by a leading daily.

According to the report, the organs (kidney, lungs and liver) in the ambulance had started the 11-km journey from Apollo Hospital at 9 am and reached KIMS at 9.09 am.

Hyderabad traffic police personnel positioned themselves and stopped traffic movements.

The management of the hospitals have appreciated their work in saving the life of the patient.