HYDERABAD: In a key decision to combat coronavirus effectively, the Telangana government has recently permitted private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests with the aim of increasing the frequency of sample testing in the state.As part of this, the private hospitals were also allowed to treat COVID-19 cases.The state government has fixed the cost of a basic COVID-19 test at Rs. 2,200.

The state government had issued guidelines to the laboratories that they should not test asymptomatic persons. Health Minister Etela Rajender said that all laboratories and hospitals have been instructed by the authorities to perform tests only on those who have COVID-19 symptoms.

There are 18 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved private testing laboratories, which will now be eligible for conducting the COVID-19 tests in Telangana.

List of Private COVID-19 Testing laboratories

Apollo Health and Lifestyle, Bowenpally Vijaya Diagnostics. Himayathnagar Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills Map My Genome India, Madhapur Cell Correct Diagnostics, Virinchi Hospitals, Banjara Hills RVM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Siddipet KIMS, Secunderabad Pathcare Labs, Medchal Lucid Medical Diagnostics Vasavi Nagar, Karkhana, Secunderabad Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad Vimta Labs, IDA Cherlapally Dr Remedies Labs, Punjagutta LEPRA Society-Blue Peter Public Health and Research Centre, Cherlapally Medcis Pathlabs India New Bowenpally American Institute of Pathology and Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally Biognosys Technologies (India), Medchal, Malkajgiri AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli Tenet Diagnostics, Banjara Hills

ICMR had approved 10 government laboratories in Telangana for conducting of COVID-19 tests.

List of 10 Government COVID-19 Testing laboratories

Osmania Medical College Gandhi Hospital ESIC Medical College, Erragadda NIMS Hospital Fever Hospital, Nallakunta Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda RIMS Adilabad Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Tarnaka Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics, Hyderabad



