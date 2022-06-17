List of Express Trains Cancelled After Agnipath Protests in Secunderabad

The Centre's Agnipath Scheme has sparked protests in Hyderabad. Several students and unemployed youth took to the streets expressing their dissatisfaction over the Agnipath Scheme. NSUI activists torched trains at Secunderabad station creating a ruckus after they went on a rampage destroying public property.

The South Central Railway (SCR) annouced the cancellation of several trains. Here's a look at Express Trains which have been cancelled following the Agnipath Scheme protests.

1. Train No:- 17016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar Vishaka Express

2. Train No:- 07758 Hyderabad – Kazipet Push pull Express

3. Train No:- 07757 Kazipet – Secunderabad Push pull Express

4. Train No:- 17064 Secunderabad – Manmad Ajanta Express

5. Train No:- 12771 Secunderabad – Raipur Express

6. Train No:- 12772 Raipur – Secunderabad Express

7. Train No:- 12770 Secunderabad – Tirupati Seven Hills Express

8. Train No:- 07760 Secunderabad – Chittapur MEMU Express

9. Train No:- 07759 Chittapur – Secunderabad MEMU Express

10. Train No:- 12604 Hyderabad – Chennai Central Chennai Express

11. Train No:- 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Charminar Express

12. Train No:- 12759 Tambaram – Hyderabad Charminar Express

13. Train No:- 12728 Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express

14. Train No:- 12727 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Godavari Express

