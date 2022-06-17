List of Express Trains Cancelled After Agnipath Protests in Secunderabad

Jun 17, 2022, 18:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Centre's Agnipath Scheme has sparked protests in Hyderabad. Several students and unemployed youth took to the streets expressing their dissatisfaction over the Agnipath Scheme. NSUI activists torched trains at Secunderabad station creating a ruckus after they went on a rampage destroying public property. 

The South Central Railway (SCR) annouced the cancellation of several trains. Here's a look at Express Trains which have been cancelled following the Agnipath Scheme protests.

1.    Train No:- 17016    Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar Vishaka Express

2.    Train No:- 07758    Hyderabad – Kazipet Push pull Express

3.    Train No:- 07757    Kazipet – Secunderabad Push pull Express

4.    Train No:- 17064    Secunderabad – Manmad Ajanta Express

5.    Train No:- 12771    Secunderabad – Raipur Express

6.    Train No:- 12772    Raipur – Secunderabad Express

7.    Train No:- 12770    Secunderabad – Tirupati Seven Hills Express

8.    Train No:- 07760    Secunderabad – Chittapur MEMU Express

9.    Train No:- 07759    Chittapur – Secunderabad MEMU Express

10.    Train No:- 12604    Hyderabad – Chennai Central Chennai Express

11.    Train No:- 12760    Hyderabad – Tambaram Charminar Express

12.    Train No:- 12759    Tambaram – Hyderabad Charminar Express

13.    Train No:- 12728    Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express

14.    Train No:- 12727    Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Godavari Express

Also Read: Agnipath Protests: One Killed, Several Injured In Police Firing At Secunderabad Station


Read More:

Tags: 
secunderabad
Hyderabad
Agnipath
Advertisement
Back to Top