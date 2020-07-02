HYDERABAD: Telangana excise minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said that wine shops in the state will remain open until 9:30 pm.

The Prohibition and Excise Department has now permitted all the wine shops in the state to sell liquor until 9:30 pm. The decision was made after the state government followed the Central government's new rules on the functioning of shops, businesses and establishments in the state.

He also warned that makers of country liquor in the state will be booked under Preventive Detention Act. He also said that the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government has transformed the state into a country liquor-free state.

He further urged people to inform about illegal transport of liquor and country liquor makers. The person's identity will be kept confidential and appropriate gratuity will be given, he assured.

"All wine shops can now be open until 9:30 pm. However, bars and pubs will continue to remain closed until further orders," Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said.