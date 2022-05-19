Liquor Price in Telangana Goes Up From Today

The government of Telangana has increased the prices of liquor by 20 to 25 percent with the new prices coming into effect from May 19. With the liquor price hike, the government is going to generate extra revenue of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore annually. Telangana state had earned Rs 30,000 crore from liquor sales in 2021-22 with the tax income reported at Rs 12,000 crore.

The price of 1,000 ml liquor has gone up by Rs 120. It was Rs 495 earlier and the new price is Rs 615. The price of a quarter bottle was increased by Rs 20. On all types of beer, there was a minimum hike of Rs 10 per bottle.

After the sales came to an end on Wednesday, the excise officials checked the liquor stock at the wine shops, pubs, and bars. The available stocks will be sold at new prices starting from Thursday. The prices of liquor have been increased for the first time since liquor policy 2021-23 came into effect.

