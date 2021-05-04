Lingojiguda Bypoll: Sympathy Wave Didn't Work For BJP

BJP emerged victorious in Dubbak bypoll and showed its mark in GHMC polls as well but in Hyderabad Graduate polls and Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, the saffron party tasted defeat.

In the recently concluded Lingojiguda bypoll, Congress candidate D Rajshekar Reddy won by a margin of 1,200 votes over his nearest rival, Akhil Goud of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The bypoll was conducted to Lingojiguda ward on April 30th. The result was announced on Monday.

The sympathy wave didn't seem to have worked in favour of Akhil, the son of corporator elect Akula Ramesh Goud whose death necessitated the bypoll.

The ruling TRS party didn't contest the by-election. Now, the number of corporators who wpn from Congress in GHMC council has increased from two to three and has come down from 48 to 47 for the BJP.

The TRS party decided not to field any candidate in Lingojiguda division bypoll in the GHMC limits after a request was made to KTR. Before the Lingojiguda bypoll, the BJP leaders, including former MLC N Ramachandra Rao, called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao and urged him to facilitate the unanimous election of the BJP candidate.

Congress candidate Darpelli Rajasekhar Reddy has a good hold over the area. MP Revanth Reddy's campaign also contributed to Rajasekhar Reddy's victory.