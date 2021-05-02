With Limited COVID Test Kits, Telangana Restricts Testing at PHCs

The Telangana Government has decided to limit the conduct of Covid-19 tests because of fewer Corona test kits in the state. The government has restricted tests at each public health centres and urban health centres to just 50 every day, while at community health centres, it is 100. The district general hospitals will be conducting 200 tests as per the instructions of the health officials.

The latest restrictions on testing reflect the extent of Covid-19 spread in the state. Due to the pressure from Telangana High Court, the government had ramped up its testing to one lakh plus for a few days. Subsequently, it was down to 60,000 and 80,000 tests a day, with the numbers being on the lower side during the weekends.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to personally monitor Covid-19 situation in the state by reviewing the issue thrice a day. The instructions were issued soon after the portfolio of medical and health was transferred from Etela Rajender.

KCR told CS Somesh Kumar to ensure the availability of injections like Remdesivir, vaccines, oxygen and beds in hospitals. He asked them to be more cautious about the Covid-19 surge in the state.

The Chief Minister asked all the high-level officials in the medical and health department to be alert and work towards freeing the state from the novel coronavirus as early as possible.

