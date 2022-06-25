Lightening Kills Cotton Farmer in Asifabad

Another death due to lightning was reported from Afisabad. A farmer died when lightning struck his field in Chintalamanepalli Mandal centre when he was planting cotton seeds. The victim has been identified as Rauthu Ravuji (42), a resident of Chintalamanepalli Mandal headquarters.

When the lightning struck Ravuji, he lost consciousness. He died while being taken to a hospital. Earlier on Monday, three farmers were killed after being struck by lightning in different districts.