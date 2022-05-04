Lightning Kills 2 Farmers in Nalgonda

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, lashed parts of Telangana early Wednesday. Two farmers died and three people were injured after being struck by lightning in Nalgonda, Siddipet and Jagitial districts of Telangana in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Linga Swamy, a farmer from Modinigudem of Nakirekal Mandal in Nalgonda district, and another farmer, Souda Pochaiah of Narlegandla in Siddipet were killed after being struck by lightning when he went out for covering paddy farm produce. Also, the oxen belonging to a farmer, Errabacha Bikshapathi were killed in lightning strikes in the area. The value of the oxen would be around Rs 1.5 lakh, the farmer said.

As many as 43 goats were killed after lightning struck a camp of shepherds and two other persons were injured in Balvanthapur of Jagitial district.

