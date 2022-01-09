Light Rains Likely In Hyderabad Over Next 3 Days

The night temperatures are rising in Hyderabad. It is said that light rain is likely to be witnessed in some parts of Hyderabad over the next three days. According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department – Some parts of Hyderabad are likely to receive light rainfall, accompanied by a cloudy sky and wind speed of 6 to 8 kilometer per hour. The minimum temperature expected is around 17 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS) - Kapra, Secunderabad, Alwal, Hayathnagar, and Begumpet are likely to receive rainfall up to 15.6 mm on January 10 while the rest of the city might witness rainfall up to 2.5 mm.

The average minimum temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Hyderabad, in the early hours of Friday.

Here is the list of places in Hyderabad that has recorded the lowest temperatures on January 7th.

Hayathnagar – 17.9 degree Celsius

Saroornagar – 18.6 degree Celsius

Kapra – 18.9 degree Celsius

Uppal – 19 degree Celsius

Malkajgiri – 19 degree Celsius