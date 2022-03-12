MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday warned the Local Military Authority (LMA) for allegedly obstructing the work being done by the administration in the Karwan constituency. While replying to a query during the Question Hour in the assembly, the state minister said the government wouldn’t tolerate the high-handedness of the Cantonment officials. He alleged that the defence staff was responsible for submerging Nadeem Colony as the officials constructed a check dam.

KTR also criticised the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) saying the department is not permitting the administration to release excess water from Shah Hatim Talab also known as Shahtam Cheruvu to Golconda Fort downstream. He accused both the Cantonment and ASI of obstructing the developmental activities being taken up by the municipal administration.

Also Read: After Tasting Success In Punjab, AAP To Make Its South India Debut From Telangana

Calling the Cantonment officials to mend their ways, the Minister said the Special Chief Secretary to the Telangana government would be instructed to hold talks with the Local Military Authority. He even warned the defence authorities of stringent actions if they continue to stop the developmental activities adding that the state government would be forced to “cut off Power and Water supply in Cantonment limits in the city.”

Live: Replying to a question on ‘Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) in Hyderabad’ city https://t.co/7Fw8Zxdo5E — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 12, 2022

The Minister further informed the House that the Centre has not released even a penny towards compensation even after months of Hyderabad floss despite the Central government’s officials visiting and inspecting the situation. He said, however, the Centre was quick to respond to the flood situation in Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited the state and released Rs 1000 crores of flood assistance to the state government.