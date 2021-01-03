Leopard Attacks Mahbubnagar Farmers, Creates Panic in Telangana

Two farmers have been severely injured in a leopard attack in Mahbubnagar district. A few days ago, a leopard attacked two farmers in Nallavelli of Koil Konda Mandal. However, the farmers escaped safely from the leopard attack. The leopard attacked the goats and killed three goats. Panic has gripped the residents of the village and people were unable to come out of their homes. Forest officials are trying to catch the leopards.

A Tiger was spotted by a farmer on Saturday in Ellaram area under Bejjur range of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Takire Narayana, a farmer from China Siddapur village in Bejjur zone saw a tiger while he was on his way to the farm. He gave information to the forest official and the section officer Prasad Ellaram visited the area and found the footprints of the tiger.

Two leopards were spotted near the FCI of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. Fishermen Shyamul and Lingaya spotted two leopards.

A leopard attacked the calf in the forest area of Jamgam village in Kubeer Mandal of Nirmal district. The calf died on the spot. The villagers immediately informed the forest department officials and they examined the calf and confirmed that it was attacked by a leopard.