Learning Links Foundation Skills Program for Telangana Aerospace Industry along with Boeing, and Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited

Learning Links Foundation (LLF) today announced the launch of a new chapter of Learn and Earn, its unique youth skilling program supported by Boeing and Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL). This is the first such program to be conducted exclusively for People with Disabilities (PWDs) in Telangana state for the aerospace manufacturing sector.

A first batch of 18 trainees, with speech and hearing impairment and locomotive disabilities, will undergo classroom training, followed by on-the-job training at TBAL. The curriculum will focus on developing skills in archiving, maintenance, inspection, stores, and safety audit domains in the aerospace manufacturing sector. The program will aim to provide technical and soft skills, which the trainees can leverage to secure employment opportunities with various aerospace manufacturing Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in Telangana.

The launch ceremony was held in the presence of Mr.SalilGupte, President, Boeing India, Mr.AshwaniBhargava, Director - Supply Chain, Boeing India, Ms.PraveenaYagnambhat, Chief of Staff, Boeing India, Ms. Maria Laine, Vice President, International Sales & Strategic Partnerships, Boeing, Mr.MasoodHussainy, Head Aerostructures and Aero-Engines, TBAL, Mr. Vishal Sanghvi, COO, TBAL and other dignitaries from the two companies.

"Boeing is working closely with LLF and our Indian partners to help skill and develop the local aerospace and defence ecosystem, as ultimately this will contribute to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said SalilGupte, President, Boeing India. “Furthermore, equity, diversity, and inclusion are critical drivers of innovation and fundamental to our business success and our sustainability goals. We want to advance this equity, diversity, and inclusion vision within Boeing and beyond,” added Salil.

The Learn and Earn program has already benefitted close to 400 students, of which 40% are girls and 15% PWD, and helped them attain jobs in various industries. It is a unique program that aims to bridge the skill gap in youth by curating an industry-need-aligned training curriculum that can help them readily obtain employment as a productive workforce. The program aims to further strengthen the aerospace ecosystem in the country and is in line with the Government of India’s “Skill India” initiatives.

Boeing has been supporting the growth of the Indian aerospace sector over the years by addressing the critical and growing need to skill frontline workers for the aerospace manufacturing sector. Learn and Earn, a collaboration between LLF and Boeing, is a unique skill-building program to help create a skilled and employable workforce for the aerospace manufacturing sector. Boeing-funded Learn and Earn curriculum and initiatives have been launched along with several other partners in India as well.