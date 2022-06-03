Learn The Art Of Sheep Butchering In Hyderabad

In the first of its kind Hyderabad-based, Al-Ameen Meat Mart at Tolichowki in the city has started a one-week practical course to teach the art of butchering a sheep.

As a practice, Muslims sacrifice sheep, goats, and cattle on Eid ul Adha and there is a high demand for cattle and butchers. Butchers from neighboring districts come to Hyderabad where they charge Rs 1,000 to process one sheep. To cash in on this demand, the course was devised.

As per reports in the Siyasat, Al-Ameen Meat Mart is organizing a special one-week course for the Muslim community in specific to learn sheep (butchering) processing. “During Eid ul Adha, people find it difficult to find a butcher to assist them in the process of sacrificing and later chopping the meat. Keeping it in mind we devised the one-week course,” said Mir Arshad Ali, manager, Al-Ameen Meat Mart.

- The course covers all the aspects of butchering including sacrificing, removing the hide or skin, chopping, and processing the meat.

- Aspirants will be trained in the workshop where the sheep and the knives will be arranged by us said Arshad Ali, the manager of Al-Ameen.

- The training can also serve as a skillful vocation for those who want to learn the skill.

- The fee for the course is Rs. 2,000 and people over the age of 15 years can enroll.

- Experienced butchers, who have been in the profession for decades, will train them.

Those who are interested in the art of sheep butchering can contact 76800 93120 or 91718 14171 for further details.

Also Read: PM CARES For Children Eligibility and How to Apply