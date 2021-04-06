LB Nagar Orphanage Kids, Banjara Hills Cops, TS Inter Board Staffers Test Positive

As Telangana faces the second wave of the pandemic, the numbers of Corona positive cases are increasing day by day. On Monday, seven children from an orphanage in LB Nagar, Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19. They are among the 100 children who stay in the orphanage. The seven, who tested positive, underwent Rapid Antigen Tests.

Ranga Reddy district health officials have now conducted RT-PCR tests on all the children as they suspect many others might be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Orphanage officials have not been able to explain the outbreak, but it may be because the children reside in a congested space. The management says the children have now been isolated in separate rooms.

Besides these children, nearly 11 policemen working in the Banjara Hills police station are said to have contracted the virus. In another development four members working in the Telangana Board of Intermediate at Nampally also tested Covid positive. In GHMC limits alone, over 300 cases were reported on Monday.

Ranga Reddy is the third-worst affected district after Greater Hyderabad and Medchal. In the last seven days nearly 587 cases have been reported, of which 116 were reported on Sunday.

