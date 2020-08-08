HYDERABAD: The corona scare continues to haunt politicos and people in high positions in Telangana. On a day when senior Congress leader Nandi Yellaiah died of COVID-19, LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy became the latest of the legislators to have been infected with the dreaded virus on Saturday. Besides him, his wife, two sons and their cook were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Soon after Sudheer Reddy tested positive, tests were also conducted on his family and support staff due to the likelihood of the virus spreading within the family. As the results showed, his wife and two sons besides their cook also ended up as positive. Based on doctors’ advice, the MLA and his family have put themselves under home quarantine and hoping to recover.

Sudheer Reddy, thus, ends up as the latest in a long list of politicians, legislators and ministers who were afflicted with the killer virus. Earlier, MLAs Yadagiri Reddy, Ganesh Gupta and Bajireddy Goverdhan of Nizamabad district were infected with the virus. They also spent the requisite time quarantine and were subsequently cured of the disease. Home minister Mahmood Ali, former minister Kadiam Srihari and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan were among the others who were diagnosed with coronavirus.

KCR’s daughter and former MP Kavitha went into a preventive self-quarantine after her support staff tested positive for COVID-19.