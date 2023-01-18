HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid homage to Mukarram Jah (89), the last living titular Nizam VIII of the erstwhile Princely State of Hyderabad who passed away in Turkey on Saturday.

KCR directed officials to conduct his last rites with the highest State honors in recognition of his social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor.

The mortal remains of Mukarram Jah, who passed away in Turkey on January 14, were flown to the city on Tuesday and kept at Chowmahalla Palace for the public to pay homage to the Prince. After completing the funeral rituals, the burial would take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs here on January 18( Wednesday) as per his wishes to be buried in his homeland.

A recluse Mukarram Jah was born in 1933 to Mir Himayat Ali Khan alias Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam and Durru Shevar.

Mukarram Jah was born in France. His mother Princess Durru Shewar was the daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II.

His full name was Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad.

Mukarram Jah, the Prince was proclaimed as the successor designate in 1954 by his grandfather Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Since then he has been identified as the eighth and the last Nizam of Hyderabad and was coronated in 1967.

Prince Mukarram Jah was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and privy purses were abolished by the government.

After moving to Australia initially Prince Mukarram lived there as a farmer for the latter half of his life. He later moved to Turkey where his maternal grandfather came from and was staying in a two-bedroom flat in Ankara.

Prince Mukarram Jah had inherited immense wealth from his grandfather who was once the richest man in the world. His estimated wealth was at One billion Dollars despite his numerous divorce settlements.

Like all Royals, he was educated at the Doon School in Dehradun and in England at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He first married Princess Esra of Turkey in 1959.He later divorced her after 20 years.

Jah left Hyderabad and the Royal life and bought farm land and herded sheep in Australia.

In 1979, he married a former air hostess and employee of the BBC, Helen Simmons

After her death, he married Manolya Onur a former Miss Turkey in 1992 and divorced her after a five-year marriage in 1997.

He then married Jameela Boularous from Morocco, in 1992.

His last marriage in 1994 was to Princess Ayesha Orchedi who was also Turkish. He had seven sons and two daughters from these five marriages.

Prince Azmet Jah, his eldest son from Princess Esra will succeed him as per Prince Mukarram Jah’s wishes. However, he will hold no title as Prince of Hyderabad and the nomination is only for legal purposes.

Azmet Jah was born in London on July 23, 1960. The 62-year-old completed his early education in London and at the University of Southern California. Azmet Shah is a photographer and filmmaker and is said to have worked with Hollywood directors such as Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough. He married in London in 1996 to Zeynap Naz Güvendiren, and has a son named Murad Jah. (With inputs from Wikipedia and Google)

