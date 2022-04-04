Last Day to Visit Numaish in Hyderabad

All India Industrial Exhibition Society has decided to extend the Numaish by April 14. The Managing Director of the exhibition society announced this fresh extension. The decision to extend Numaish came after traders at the All India Industrial Exhibition, in view of the holy month of Ramadan, had requested the management to extend the exhibition till April 17 but the society agreed to extend it by April 14 and it will remain till 11 p.m.

As per the orders of Commissioner of Police Hyderabad CV Anand, the exhibition will remain closed on April 9 and 10 (i.e. Saturday and Sunday).

Earlier, the exhibition management had decided to end the annual event on April 8. A group of traders gathered outside the Exhibition Society's office in Nampally and requested the management to extend the exhibition till April 17. The exhibition society's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ravi Yadav stated that "It is to be recalled that the Numaish was postponed for a (certain period) time due to the COVID-19 epidemic. However, the Telangana administration has agreed to allow Numaish to begin on February 25."