Last Date to Submit Documents For Haj in Telangana

The Telangana Haj committee has announced the deadline for submitting documents related to the annual pilgrimage on Thursday. According to B Saifulla, executive officer of the Telangana Haj committee, "Selected Haj Pilgrims in the draw of lots, must submit the original passport and its copy along with the downloaded Haj Application and declaration form, medical fitness certificate, payment receipt (Rs. 81,000 each), two photographs, COVID-19 Certificate, and bank details, among others, before May 6, 2022."

Pilgrims are asked to be ready to leave for Haj by mid-June. This year, the Haj Committee will provide all pilgrims standardised baggage as well as a hand bag (cabin baggage). It will also set up Haj training camps in the city and surrounding areas in the coming years. The notification of training camps will be made available soon.