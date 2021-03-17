The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged the traders to renew their licences before March 31 to avoid paying additional penalties.

Traders who renew their licences between April 1 and May 30, will have to face a penalty of 25% of the licence fee, while those who renew their licence after May 31 will face a penalty of 50% of the licence fee.

According to existing rules, if a trade is performed without a licence, then the trader will face a 100% penalty at the time of identification, followed by a monthly fine of 10% before the trader obtains a trade licence.

All the traders in the GHMC jurisdiction were asked to obtain a provisional trade licence certificate by making an online payment and renewing their licence by March 31 and this could be done at any e-seva centres/CSC in GHMC, and new trade licences could be applied online or at any e-seva centres/ CSE GHMC/ head office and circle offices.

The GHMC cautioned that failure to renew licences would attract penalties. Further information can be obtained from the website www.ghmc.gov.in.