Last Date To Renew Licences For GHMC Traders, Check This Website For More Details
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged the traders to renew their licences before March 31 to avoid paying additional penalties.
Traders who renew their licences between April 1 and May 30, will have to face a penalty of 25% of the licence fee, while those who renew their licence after May 31 will face a penalty of 50% of the licence fee.
According to existing rules, if a trade is performed without a licence, then the trader will face a 100% penalty at the time of identification, followed by a monthly fine of 10% before the trader obtains a trade licence.
All the traders in the GHMC jurisdiction were asked to obtain a provisional trade licence certificate by making an online payment and renewing their licence by March 31 and this could be done at any e-seva centres/CSC in GHMC, and new trade licences could be applied online or at any e-seva centres/ CSE GHMC/ head office and circle offices.
The GHMC cautioned that failure to renew licences would attract penalties. Further information can be obtained from the website www.ghmc.gov.in.