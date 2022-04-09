Last Date to Register For TS PECET

The schedule for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 has been released. TS PECET is the entrance exam for admissions into Bachelor of Physical Education and Diploma in Physical Education courses. The physical efficiency tests start from August 22.

TS PECET 2022 notification is going to be issued on April 11. Online registration will start on the official website on April 11 and the last date to apply without a late fee is June 18. The last date for registration with a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 is July 13 and 20 respectively. The registration fee is Rs.800 (Rs.400 in the case of SC and ST candidates).

Candidates after submitting their applications can download their hall tickets from the website from August 8. The tests will be conducted at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda. The results will be declared after one week of the test. For more details, one can visit the official website.

Also Read: Time Duration For Telangana SSC Exams Extended