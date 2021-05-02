Land Survey Reveals Sensational Details in Etela Land Grabbing Case

HYDERABAD: Land survey inquiry over the land grabbing allegations levelled against Health Minister Etela Rajender, revealed sensational details. A senior official, who was part of the probe team, told reporters that prima facie there was encroachment of assigned land at Achampet and Hakimpet villages.

As part of the comprehensive day-long survey by the Medak district revenue authorities and district collector on Saturday revealed that a few structures which are in possession of Jamuna Hatcheries were owned by minister Etela Rajendar.

However, the ministers claimed that the assigned lands were not used for his hatchery and that the original assignees are in possession of the land.

The Minister even dared the government to get a probe done by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or any investigating agency.

He had also raised Rs 100 crore from Canara Bank mortgaging the Achampet lands for the development of Jamuna Hatcheries, which has paid-up capital of just Rs 10 crore.

The report would also verify whether assigned lands were shown as surety for taking the loan.

Medak District Collector Dr S. Harish said that out of the 116 acres which are part of the hatchery, 66 acres are patta lands and the remaining 50 acres were assigned lands given to the poor. Discrepancies in Patta lands will also be verified through a digital survey, but the initial focus would be on assigned lands as their occupation by third parties is illegal.

The other inconsistency pertained to the change of land use. For a hatchery the lands used should be non-agricultural land, however, all the lands were shown as classified as agricultural lands.

This also raised doubts as to how the loan with the Canara Bank was processed without change of land use.

As per reports in 116 acres of land, roads and sheds were constructed in about 20 acres, which included assigned lands.

Even constructing a compound wall encompassing Building or constructing anything on assigned lands attracts the provisions of the Prohibition of Transfer Act 1977.

A detailed report was submitted to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for further actions.

Meanwhile, Etela's portfolio was transferred to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday and he remains without any portfolio. Etela Rajender cried foul and this whole episode appeared to be planned and he will announce his future course of action after discussing with his followers. The Chief Minister has the right to take any portfolio. He has control on all subjects, he stated to the media.

