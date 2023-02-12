Land Grabbing Case: Actor Rana Daggubati, Father Suresh Babu in Legal Trouble

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati and his father, renowned film producer D. Suresh Babu, have landed in legal trouble after the father-son duo were booked in an alleged land-grabbing case.

The issue is related to a dispute over a piece of land at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. A city businessman Pramod Kumar alleged that the ‘Baahubali’ actor and his father have forced him to leave the place.



Pramod further alleged that since he was being threatened to vacate the premises, he approached the Nampally court and the court registered a case in the matter.

As per reports, the third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally has registered a case against Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati and a few others and has issued summons to them in this matter.

The complainant said he has confidence in the court and he will receive relief from the court. It may be recalled here that the actor had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in a 2017 drug scandal case.

