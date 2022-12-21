Lack of Coordination in BRS

After Congress, there is a buzz in the political circles that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing infighting with five of its MLAs from Medchal constituency holding a meeting against Telangana labour minister Ch Mallareddy on December 19. It is also said that there is a lack of coordination among the leaders and is evident in some districts of the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the party leaders to organise cordial meetings with the party workers to strengthen the party ahead of Assembly elections. The responsibility of holding such meetings is given to the minister incharge of the undivided districts. But this is not happening at the field level as there is a lack of coordination among the leaders. In a meeting with the party legislators on November 15, CM KCR made it clear that elections will be held as scheduled. However, he said that since there are only about 10 months left for the elections, party leaders and cadres should gear up for the polls and reach out to people in their constituencies. KCR also asked party leaders to take to the people a plethora of welfare and development schemes being undertaken by the state government.

As per the political analysts,the gap between the MLAs and the Ministers has been widening as the ministers are taking control over the district administration. Therefore, the MLAs tend to take up official programs in their constituency themselves. It is reported that the MLAs are being pressured to take the incharge minister’s permission to carry out activities in their constituencies.