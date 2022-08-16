Kya Hua Tera Wada: KTR Questions PM Modi on Past Promises

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao took to his Twitter and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his past promises. He wrote, "New goals for 2047 are great. But what about your past promises for 15th August 2022 Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji?

KTR further wrote, "Nation wants to Know. Where is the accountability if you don’t even acknowledge your own targets & subsequent failures in accomplishing the same?" Here is the tweet.

New goals for 2047 is great. But what about your past promises for 15th August, 2022 Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji? Nation wants to Know Where is the accountability if you don’t even acknowledge your own targets & subsequent failures in accomplishing the same?#KyaHuaTeraWada pic.twitter.com/P2YaL6GYs2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 16, 2022

Here are some Modi's promises that were mentioned by KTR.

A promise made in 2014 to double the income of the country's farmers by 2022.

In 2014, the promise of providing safe drinking water, electricity, and toilet to every household by 2022.

Modi in 2018 made a promise to make India a $5 Trillion economy.

In 2018, Modi promised that every Indian will have a own house by 2022.

KTR criticized Modi for not fulfilling any of these promises. KTR said that what is the credibility of talking about new things without admitting the failure to achieve the old promises.