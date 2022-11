Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy Takes Oath as MLA

Hyderabad: Newly-elected legislator Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday took oath as a member of the Telangana Assembly.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath to the newly elected member.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, Minister for Finance T Harisha Rao, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy were present on the occasion.

Prabhakar Reddy emerged the winner with a majority of 10,113 votes over the nearest candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy of BJP in the byelection in Munugode in Nalgonda district.

