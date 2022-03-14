Kumram Bheem Asifabad's First Theatre Run by Women

For the first time in 30 years, Kumram Bheem Asifabad has its own theatre. Yes, you heard correctly! People from Kumram Bheem Asifabad travel two hours to see the film. The theatre is named "KB Theatres," and it was inaugurated on March 8 by women's self-help groups (SHGs). Because of the financial crisis, the Department of Rural Development and Administration (DRDA) and the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) were unable to build a movie theatre in the district.

Later, a DRDA official stated that they were lucky enough to come across "Picture Time," the world's first mobile digital movie theatre, located in Delhi, which agreed to collaborate to build the theatre.

"Making this a business venture with the Zilla Samaikhya, a committee which looks after the SHGs in the district, would lead to both the development of the district and providing financial aid and employment opportunities to women," the official said.

Zilla Samaikhya covered 60% of the cost of the theatre's construction, while Picture Time covered the other 40%. While the SHG will be in charge of the theatre's overall management, including bringing movies and screening them, Picture Time will be in charge of all other technical operations. Annapurna, the President of Zilla Samaikhya, expressed her joy and pride at being a part of this effort and helping her district grow.

"There was a tiny theatre here thirty years ago," she adds, "but it was closed for some reason." She, along with several others, is now ready for the new experience.