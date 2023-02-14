Kuchipudi-Nritya-Natika AmuktaMalyada at Ravindra Bharathi

AbhinayaVani Nritya Niketan and Rinda Saranya invite you to their new Kuchipudi-Nritya-Natika 'AmuktaMalyada'. This Kuchipudi dance drama is an adaptation of the poetic composition AmuktaMalyada, one of the Telugu Pancha-Maha-Kavyas authored 500 years ago, by the great poet king Sri Krishnadevaraya and choreographed by Guru. SmtChavaliBala Tripura Sundari, in association with Dr Yashoda Thakore, an acclaimed and accomplished artiste of the Kuchipudi and Devadasi-Nrityam styles.

AmuktaMalyada is a Telugu poetic treatise of the highest order, an epic in its own right, not only for its poetic beauty, but also for it's unique religious and political themes, that coursed through the heart and mind of the multi-faceted poet-king Sri Krishnadevaraya, as well as his vast and diverse empire. Embedded within its central narrative is the story of 'Andal', the AmuktaMalyada (Giver of the worn garland). This dance drama presents the aesthetic essenence of this rich literature, in the form of a performing art.

It is a cultural belief in the telugu land that 'Arts are a stepping stone to spiritual liberation'. This effort attempts to enthrall the 'you & I', the rasikas, by blending 'literature and the performing arts' and democratising their blended essense in Telugu. 5 years of work culminates in this exclusive dance drama featuring expressive storytelling, graceful movements and vibrant music. We invite you to immerse yourself in the rich literary and cultural heritage of the Telugu Land and witness the captivating performance of our talented artists.

Date & Time: Feb 18 2023, Sat, 6.30 PM.

Venue: Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.