HYDERABAD: Prominent Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy was appointed as chairperson of the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Academy. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. She will hold the post for two years. Deepika Reddy is a recipient of the National Sangeet Natak Akademi award, besides numerous other awards and felicitations. She met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan after receiving the appointment order and thanked him.

Deepika Reddy is the student of Padma Bhushan recipient and Kuchipudi exponent Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam and has been performing for the past 45 years. Deepika has performed at various shows across India and abroad and runs her own dance academy called Deepanjali. She has been Kuchipudi practical’s lecturer at the Rajiv Gandhi Open University and was also invited to train faculty at CCRT and given lecture demonstrations at various institutes. She presented a paper on ‘Renaissance of Art, Science and Sport’ at the reputed Indian School of Business.

