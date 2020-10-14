Kuchipudi Dance Exponent Shobha Naidu Dies In Hyderabad

Oct 14, 2020, 12:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Eminent Kuchipudi dance exponent Shobha Naidu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was undergoing treatment for her illness at the hospital for the past few days.

Shobha Naidu, one of the renowned Kuchipudi dancers of India and a disciple of master Vempati Chinna Satyam. She was born in Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam district in 1956. She has choreographed 80 solo numbers, 15 ballets, and trained over 1,500 students from India and overseas. She received Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001. She was also honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award. Sri Krishna Gana Sabha of Madras gave her the title 'Nritya Choodamani'. She served as the principal for the 40-year-old Kuchipudi Art Academy, Hyderabad.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media over the sudden demise of Shobha Naidu. Several celebs from the dance community are taking to social media to pay their last tribute to Shobha Naidu. Here are some of the tweets.

Advertisement
Back to Top