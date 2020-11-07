KTR's Wishes To See Double Decker Buses Back On Hyderabad Roads

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao went on a trip down memory lane early Saturday morning when he remembered his childhood memories. Recalling the days when he used to take the iconic green double-decker bus to school, he said that he wished for them to make a comeback on Hyderabad roads.

Rao tweeted: “I have many fond memories of riding the double-decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids. Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back?” The minister, who shared his memories on Twitter also asked transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar if there was any chance of bringing back the double-deckers, that were rarely seen anywhere in the country.

I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids 😊



Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? https://t.co/ceEGclQLFz — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2020

The minister too has responded, saying “Sure Sir KTR garu. I shall talk to the MD, TSRTC on the possibility of double-decker buses on Hyderabad roads.”