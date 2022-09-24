Hyderabad: KTR's Surprise Inspection of STP Construction in Fatehnagar

Telangana MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) construction in Fatehnagar, Hyderabad on Saturday morning. Sewage water from Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Suraram, Jagadgirgutta, would be treated at this STP. While going through the detailed plans of the STP, he enquired differences in the technology used there and other STPs.

Over a year ago, in August-2021,KTR laid the foundation stone for the STP in Fatehnagar, which marked the beginning of the construction of the 17 STPs. Fatehnagar STP is part of the 31 STPs which are being constructed by HMWSSB. The works are going at a brisk pace. The STPs works will be completed by Summer of 2023.

Together, all the 31 STPs have a capacity to treat 1259 MLD of sewage water generated. This will make Hyderabad the first city across the country to treat 100% of the sewage water generated.

During the inspection,KTR had a friendly interaction with construction workers at the STP and enquired about their health and wellbeing.

SPT Vehicles flagged off

KTR flagged off six Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles in Nallagandla. The vehicles were procured under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

HMWSSB has launched a new system to ensure safety precautions are maintained at its worksites such as pipeline works, correcting leakages, manholes repairs etc. Safety Protocol Teams (SPT) were formed for six circles. Each of the teams will have an Engineer, a Constable, and a Home Guard. A Chief Vigilance Officer is in charge of all the teams.

The motto of STP ‘Worksite Safety is Public Safety’ is prominently written on the blue-coloured vehicles. Mr. Dana Kishore, MD, HMWSSB said that the six vehicles will be used to patrol the city, inspect HMWSSB worksites, and ensure all safety precautions are adhered to. The Minister has also started the SPT application used for tracking and navigating to various worksites, schedule inspections.

KTR emphasizes on world class facilities at Neopolis Layout

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao inspected development works at Neopolis Layout in Kokapet on Saturday. The futuristic city is being developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

He stopped by the side of wide roads in the layout to check the works and asked Engineers about details of the plans. As it is a greenfield project (started from scratch), KTR told the engineers that there is a great potential to build world class facilities there.

He has suggested a few modifications in plans for road networks, recreation facilities, and cycle tracks. The extent of the layout, including the vertical extent, would be as big as Warangal. Future needs, environment protection, safety, comfort of people, were considered while suggesting the modifications.

A common thread in all of his suggestions was his insistence on maintaining international standards.

While talking to the teams there, he said a park should be developed there on the lines of Central Park in New York, USA. It would serve as a recreational space for children and others. A cycle track-connecting to Gandipet lake-should be built in such a way that international events too can be conducted.

KTR said that perfect planning will lead to beautiful value addition. He has also enquired connection from the layout to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

He inspected the works along with M Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Treatment Board (HMWSSB), and Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD and Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA.