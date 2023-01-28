KTR's Son Himanshu Showcases Leadership Skills in School

Hyderabad: Himanshu, the grandson of CM Sri KCR and son of Minister KTR, impressed with his leadership skills at the Oakridge School annual CASnival, a Creativity, Activity and Service carnival.

Himanshu was in charge of CASnival which was organised with the main theme “joy of giving.” Students displayed their creativity and artistry with more than 30 stalls set up as part of the event.

In the CASnival event, a food, fun and games exhibition, the students showed their talent with oak jail, cycle painting stalls and live music concert. Students and parents attended the event in large numbers and made the program a huge success.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who attended as the chief guest for the event, said that this event is symbolic to the thoughts of the current generation. "Events such as CASnival help in building self-confidence and enhancing creativity. In addition to excelling in studies, children of this generation are paving a way for a better society with their thoughts. Even in government schools we are organising innovation programs," said Sabitha Indra Reddy. She expressed her happiness as Himanshu and his friends are doing good works useful to society.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanshu said, "Our event is a bridge between environment and education. The amount raised through this event will be used to rejuvenate Nanakramguda Lake." Himanshu added that raising awareness on how to protect lakes and turning students into environmentalists is the aim of their group.

Himanshu said that they organized the CASnival differently than before. With the management of stalls, students have a chance to become young entrepreneurs as well, he added.

Tollywood heroes Nikhil and Kiran Abbavaram also participated in the event.