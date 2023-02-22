KTR's Reaction to Stray Dog Attack in Hyderabad

State minister KT Rama Rao responded to the death of a four-year-old boy who died from his injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana on Tuesday by vowing to do all in his power to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

"We've been trying to address the issue of street dogs in our municipalities. We developed animal care and birth control services. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, and we will do all that is possible to ensure that such situations do not occur again," the KTR said.

A four-year-old kid named Pradeep was mauled to death in Hyderabad by stray dogs. The event, which occurred on Sunday in the Amberpet area, was captured on CCTV. The youngster had come with his father, Gangadhar, a security guard in the area. Gangadhar described the incident, saying that he took his son to work on Sunday and that as he was wandering outside, a gang of stray dogs attacked him. According to additional information from sources, other locals came to Pradeep and rescued him; he then moved to a hospital with his father, Gangadhar. However, the doctor declared his death when they arrived at the hospital. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.