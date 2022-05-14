BJP Has Not Fulfilled A Single Promise Made to Telangana, KTR to Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: TRS Working President and Minister KTR wrote an open letter to Amit Shah who will be visiting Telangana on May 14, 2022. In the letter, Working President KTR asked Mr. Shah responded to questions on the injustice being done to Telangana State by the BJP.



KTR stated that the BJP is spitting venom on Telangana for the past eight years. He stated that the BJP national leaders only know to tour Telangana once in a while and try to spread hatred amongst people here. He added that BJP did not fulfil a single promise made to Telangana but fulfilled every requirement of states like Gujarat on a war footing.



TRS Working President KTR also stated that the BJP always insulted the Telangana movement. We will fight for the rights of the people of Telangana and demand our rightful share under the AP Reorganization Act, he said. KTR also stated that the people of Telangana know the true colors of the BJP which has not done any good to Telangana nor will change their stand in the future.



KTR warned the BJP about their stepmother's attitude towards Telangana and also stated that people here will give a befitting reply to these unfaithful leaders. KTR demanded answers to the questions mentioned below:





BJP should tell which of the promises made under AP Reorganization Act to Telangana were fulfilled by them.



Is it not true that BJP washed off their hands when TRS leaders demanded the establishment of a Rail Coach Factory in Kazipet?



But the BJP Govt at the Center has allocated a rail coach factory to Gujarat for Rs 20 Crore. When you can allot a rail coach factory to Gujrat, why not for Telangana? Why this partiality towards Telangana?



Can you name even a single central educational institution allocated to Telangana by NDA Govt?



Not a single medical college was allocated to Telangana under NDA Govt. Lakhs of students in Telangana are unable to pursue medical courses. Does this not affect Prime Minister Modi, who earlier responded to the injustice done to a medical student during the admission process in Gujarat.



Can you answer why Bayyaram Steel Plant was not allocated to Telangana despite promising the same in AP Reorganization Act?

Telangana has been the top investment destination for global firms. Yet, Telangana is not being given any industrial incentives. Why? Do you have an answer for it?



Scrapping ITIR project in Telangana denying city’s rapid development in the IT sector shows how BJP conspires against Telangana.



After rejecting ITIR status to Telangana, can you name at least one program introduced by the BJP Govt. as an alternative option for the development of the IT sector?



What answers do you have for the youth of Telangana who lost opportunities in IT companies due to the rejection of ITIR?



Why are you not allocating new Software Technology Parks to Telangana whose IT sector is progressing at a rapid speed?



Late Smt. Sushma Swaraj made an election promise in 2014 to give national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project. Even after eight years of governance, why didn’t you fulfill the promise?



What answer do you have for the farmers of Palamuru and Rangareddy Districts who feel cheated by you for not allocating national status to the project? instead you have announced to give national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project? This shows how partial BJP is towards Telangana farmers.



For the past eight years, why are you not referring to the Brijesh Kumar tribunal to resolve the issue of 575 TMC irrigation water which is the rightful share of Telangana? Instead, you have appointed the Krishna River management board which only further exploits the rightful share of water to Telangana.



Can you mention the number of funds allocated to Telangana in the past eight years, keeping aside the funds which the state receives constitutionally?



What do you want to say about ignoring the suggestions of NITI Aayog on allocating Rs 24,000 Crores for projects such as Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha in Telangana?



Isn’t it the fact that you are troubling the citizens of Hyderabad by becoming a hurdle in the construction of skyways by not allocating defence lands to the State Govt?



Is it not true that you are allocating crores of funds for river rejuvenation projects in BJP-ruled states and not allotting even a penny to Musi River rejuvenation works?



BJP Govt. did not even release one rupee to the State Govt when Hyderabad saw major floods but allocated thousands of crores of rupees to Gujrat during similar floods.



Why aren't you extending financial support to Hyderabad Pharma City?



Why no Defense Industrial Corridor to Telangana? Why move it to a State which has zero presence of defense factories, while Telangana houses major Aerospace and defense companies.



Not a single Mega powerloom textile cluster was allocated to Telangana, despite Telangana leading the way for others in the textile sector. Any answers?



Why are you creating hurdles in paddy produced from farmers of Telangana?



Why didn't the BJP Govt allocate Turmeric Board to Nizamabad? Why did the BJP MP completely forget the promise made to the people of Nizamabad, even after writing it on a bond paper during the 2019 election?



CM KCR demanded the abolition of cess on petrol prices and reducing the prices. Will you make a statement on this during your visit to Telangana?



Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the World Health Organization’s Traditional Medicine Center would be set up in Hyderabad. But it was moved to Gujarat. Why such discrimination towards Telangana?



Instead of supporting the newly set up International arbitration center in Hyderabad, you have set up another center in Gujarat. What are your comments on it?

