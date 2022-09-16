KTR's Latest Satire on PM Modi

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to his Twitter and said that RBI may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi will be replaced by Modi. A medical college run by an education trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

KTR said that LG medical college in Ahmedabad was renamed Narendra Modi medical college and Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed Narendra Modi stadium. Many criticized the BJP government after it renamed Sardar Patel Stadium as Narendra Modi Stadium. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

LG medical college in Ahmedabad renamed as Narendra Modi medical college! Already Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium If FM Nirmala Ji has her way, RBI may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi Ji will be replaced by Modi Ji — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 16, 2022

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the Ahmedabad Civic Body-Run Medical College. "Now, the 'AMC MET Medical College', which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as Narendra Modi Medical Collegem," announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation's standing committee.

The college was built when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, Barot said. "Since this medical college was built during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, everyone was of the opinion that it should be named after Narendrabhai so that people remember his contribution. That is the least we can do for a person who did so much for the state and the city."

"It was Modi's vision to strengthen medical education in the state by building colleges so that the state gets more doctors to serve people. The AMC has named the college after Modiji as a tribute to his vision," said Barot.

