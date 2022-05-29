KTR's Davos Trip Highlights

The 10-day trip of Telangana delegation to UK and to World Economic Forum, Davos has concluded successfully. During the trip, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR who led the Telangana delegation, has attended series of meetings, interacted with top executives of global corporations, and participated in panel discussions.

Minister KTR tweeted,

“An extremely productive trip comes to an end!

It's a fruitful & fulfilling 10 day trip to UK & @wef Davos

45 Business Meetings

4 Round Table Meetings

4 Panel Discussions

Over Rs 4200 Cr of Investments

A big thanks to my team & Telangana diaspora for making it a huge success.”

The primary aim of the trip is to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bringing investments to the state and thereby creating more employment opportunities to the youth of Telangana.

After attending back-to-back meetings with various business leaders in UK, Minister KTR reached Davos, Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum (WEF) where he met representatives of several renowned organizations. Several companies have come forward to invest in Telangana after their meetings with the IT Minister KTR. The Telangana pavilion at WEF, set up with a slogan “India welcomes the world, Telangana First Stop,” has been very attractive and completely stood out from the rest.

Apart from attending formal business meetings, Minister KTR participated in Panel discussions. Minister impressed a large audience of global executives with his grasp of major contemporary issues.

ZF announces its expansion plan in Hyderabad

German auto parts maker ZF is all set to inaugurate its newest facility center in Hyderabad. The ZF facility centre, which was constructed at Nanakramguda with a cost of about Rs 322 crore, will be inaugurated on June 1, 2022. The proposed facility will create job opportunities for about 3000 people.

