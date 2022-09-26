KTR's Answer To Opposition's Comments On Telangana Govt Hasn't Done Much

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao never steps back to give answers to the opposition leaders who pass comments. He tweeted that Telangana tops the nation in Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen rankings and municipalities in Telangana won 16 awards in Swachh rankings. He further stated that many rankings and indices of the government of India show that Telangana is in the top position. He criticized that despite huge development taking place in the state, the opposition in Telangana says that the state government hasn't done much and expressed his wonder what perverse logic this is. Here is the tweet.

Telangana tops the Nation in Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen rankings Telangana Municipalities win 16 awards in Swachh rankings Many rankings & indices of Govt of India show the state on Top Opposition in Telangana says our Govt hasn’t done much! Wonder what perverse logic this is? — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 26, 2022

It is all known knowledge that Telangana bagged 16 awards in SwachhSurvekshan Awards 2022 announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Apart from 16 awards won by the ULBs across various categories,70 ULBs secured ODF+ rating,40 ULBs secured ODF++ rating and rest were declared ODF ULBs and Hyderabad won Water Plus City tag. KTR also thanked Telangana CM KCR for his brainchild "Pattana Pragathi" and his support to the officials in making Telangana a number state in the country.

