KTR Writes to Piyush Goyal on Mega Powerloom Cluster for Sircilla

Minister KTR writes a letter to the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster for Sircilla. In a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel, Telangana Industries Minister and Sircilla MLA KTR requested for sanction of Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla under Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS).

Minister KTR had earlier written seven letters (on different dates) to the Union Government requesting for a Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla. In spite of repeated reminders by way of letters and personal meetings regarding the above matter, unfortunately no action was taken by the Union Government.

In the letter, Minister KTR stated, “Sircilla has been a major hub of Handloom and Textiles activity for several decades now. The state government had initiated several measures to ensure the weaver community of this town finds gainful employment. The town has the necessary ecosystem and trained manpower required to set up a Mega Powerloom cluster.”

Minister KTR also mentioned that the Govt. of Telangana has initiated several measures to ensure the all round development of Handloom and Textiles sector and also the well-being of the weaver community.

“These flagship initiatives including 40% Input Subsidy Linked Wage Compensation Scheme, Thrift Fund to Handloom/Powerloom Weavers, providing continuous work to Powerloom workers, have resulted in revival of this industry with major increase in earnings/wages,” he added.

Minister KTR also stated that the Union Govt. had also appreciated these measures and initiatives on various occasions.

Minister KTR expressed disappointment over the Telangana State not receiving any significant support related to the Handloom and Textiles sector from the Union Government. “I would like to reiterate that the development of Telangana translates to the development of our country,” he added.

Expressing his anguish over not receiving any support from the Union Govt, Minister KTR said, “Due to the lack of support to progressive states such as Telangana, today our country is unable to compete even with smaller countries.”

At the same time, Minister KTR also highlighted that Telangana has been able to attract some marquee investments into the textiles sector and said that the track record proves that Telangana could achieve these investments by competing not only with Indian states, but also with other nations too. He mentioned that Telangana state has earmarked extra budgets for the Handloom and Textiles sector and has taken up world class projects like Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.

“Over the past few years we have been observing that the Union Government is announcing schemes and assistance to states which lack the necessary ecosystem or resources. All this at the expense of fast developing states like Telangana.

The youth of Telangana are eagerly waiting for employment opportunities that will be created by projects like the Mega Powerloom cluster. I make an earnest appeal on behalf of people of Telangana to sanction the Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla without further delay,” said Minister KTR.