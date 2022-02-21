KTR Writes To Centre On Bayyaram Steel Plant

"Despite the rich mineral wealth in Bayyaram, the Union government's lack of will has become a curse for setting up a steel plant," said Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao in a letter to Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh.

He stated that the Union Govt has been showing a stepmother attitude towards Telangana since the beginning. He added that the BJP Govt has ignored all the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Minister KTR said that the Bayyaram contributes to 11% of the steel produced in the country. The Union Govt expressed its decision that a steel plant will not be set up at Bayyaram. But the same Union Govt spent Rupees 71,000 Crore for revamping old plants under Steel Authority of India. Not a penny has been given to Bayyaram Steel Plant, he added.

There was no response from the Central Government even though the Telangana Government expressed readiness to partner with them in setting up the steel plant. The Union Govt has also been assured of iron ore supply from Chhattisgarh’s NMDC, but there was no response either, he said.

Minister KTR mentioned that this was not the first time a letter is being written reminding the Union Govt for setting up a Steel Plant at Bayyaram. Many letters were written to various Union Ministers but not a single response was received, he said.

Minister KTR expressed anger and dissatisfaction over Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s statement which said that the Union Govt will not be setting up the Bayyaram Steel Plant. I want to know if this was a personal statement made by Kishan Reddy or was it the Union Govt’s decision that he announced, he added.

The statement of Kishan Reddy has shattered all the dreams of thousands of youth belonging to the tribal community in the region, KTR said.

“Instead of working for the welfare of the people of Telangana, Mr. Kishan Reddy is showing his incapabilities as a Minister by making such statements,” KTR said. People of Telangana don't need a Minister who cannot work for the development of their State, he added.

Also Read: ​GHMC to Develop And Modernize Crematoriums