KTR Will Never Be Made CM Of Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister of state should be an inspiration to all and if KCR is taken as an inspiration by anyone, then they will surely face problems in their life. Bandi Sanjay participated in the inaugural ceremony of former minister Gaddam Venkata Swamy's statue at Sultanabad in Peddapalli district on Sunday.

He further asserted Venkata Swamy is an inspiration to the people and he was the one who worked hard for the development of FCI in the country. He alleged that CM KCR who came from Delhi is not visible now and questioned about his promise of distribution of three acres of lands to dalit families. He alleged that KCR is cheating the people of Telangana and all the schemes implemented in the state belong to the central government only. He further stated that he is using the central government schemes by changing the names. He also said that Congress betrayed G Venkata Swamy and TRS betrayed his son Vivek Venkata Swamy. Bandi Sanjay said that CM KCR will never let his son KTR become the chief minister of Telangana and added that KCR is a selfish person. He said that people of Telangana will teach a befitting lesson to TRS party leaders and KCR in the coming days.