KTR: 'Why Not Change Ahmedabad’s Name To Adanibad First?’

TRS working president KT Rama Rao reacted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das's comments. Raghubar Das said that Hyderabad’s name will be changed to Bhagyanagar if the BJP comes to power in Telangana. KTR reacted to Raghubar Das's statement and said, “Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?” The minister tweeted, “Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way?”. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?



Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way? https://t.co/xD8y6mrfUi — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 3, 2022

We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar in his speech at the BJP’s national executive meeting on Sunday.

In 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made allegations saying that the Modi government works to serve the interests of a few industrialists like Adani and Ambani. He also criticised the Modi government for renaming Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium as Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium - Adani end - Reliance end With Jay Shah presiding."

