KTR Warns Khammam Leaders Against Indiscipline, Groupism

TRS Working President, KT Rama Rao instructed the TRS leaders of Khammam district to put an end to differences and work for the party. He expressed displeasure over the behaviour of three MLAs in the party. KTR met leaders in the Pragathi Bhavan and sketched out strategies for the upcoming Graduate MLC and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, former Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present at the meeting.

KTR asked Puvvada Ajay Kumar to concentrate on the entire Khammam district and not restrict himself to the Khammam Assembly segment. He said that in the 2014 and 2018 elections, TRS emerged victorious in most parts of Telangana but the situation in Khammam is totally different. He warned the leaders to take Khammam Corporation and MLC elections in a serious manner.

The minister advised the district leaders to work for the welfare of the TRS party and should put a united fight during elections. He directed the leaders to change their working style and mingle with the leaders.

The Election Commission has already issued notification for the preparation of electoral rolls for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ constituency election.