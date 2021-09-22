KTR Vs Revanth Reddy Case Update

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has approached the Honourable City Civil Court at Hyderabad and filed O.S.No. 311 of 2021 against Anumula Revanth Reddy claiming that various slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations were made by Revanth Reddy falsely linking KTR with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against the allegations of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances being abused by various accused.

The Honourable Court of III Addl. Chief Judge taking into consideration the arguments advanced and the documents filed before the Honourable Court was pleased to pass an ex-parte and interim injunction restraining Anumula Revanth Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libellous or scandalous statements either by way of print or electronic media and/ or in public or in private including the social media and the internet linking K Taraka Rama Rao with the on going investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Drugs Scandal. The Court had further issued a notice to Anumula Revanth Reddy and adjourned the matter for consideration on October 20.