KTR Visits Scripps Research Campus in US

Telangana IT and MAUD KT Rama Rao, visited the Scripps Research Campus today and met the institute’s leadership Dr. James Williamson, EVP Research and Academic Affairs, Ms. Mary Wang, Director, Strategic Planning, Dr. Arnab Chatterjee, VP, Medicinal Chemistry, Calibr-Scripps Research and Prof. Sumit Chanda.

Ranked as the most influential institution in the world for its impact on innovation, Scripps Research has over 200 laboratories employing 2,400 scientists and personnel, making it the largest private, non-profit biomedical research organization in the United States and among the largest in the world. With 5 Nobel Laureates, the institute holds nearly 1,100 patents, produced 10 FDA-approved therapeutics, and has generated over 50 spin-off companies.

KTR discussed the proposed partnership between the Government of Telangana and Scripps Institute, for the upcoming Pharma University in the Hyderabad Pharma City, in terms of curriculum design, faculty/student exchange, joint research, joint degree programmes, etc. During the meeting, it was proposed to establish a working group with the Scripps Research team to collaborate and learn from the success story of Scripps Institute in becoming a leading centre for innovation and science.