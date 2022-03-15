KTR Urges Govt Job Aspirants To Focus on Studies

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged the students who are preparing for the government exams to stay focused on their studies for the next six months. Addressing job aspirants after inaugurating a coaching centre at Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, KTR said that this is the best time to achieve success in the upcoming recruitment exams. He told the students to stay away from mobile phones, movies, social media until they get a good job.

He said that the special coaching centre at Peerzadiguda will give coaching to the job aspirants for three to four months apart from providing them with free food and free snacks. He further stated that the main aim behind the establishment of the coaching centre is to provide proper coaching for job aspirants and to make sure that they don't end up spending some Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 in the name of coaching at the private coaching centres.

KTR also urged the students to utilise the services of the coaching centre, online learning platform T-SAT and services of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to improve their skills.

He asserted, "Through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), a total of 19,000 private companies were established, out of which 13,000 are already operational while the remaining are under various stages of execution."

He said that the Telangana government has set up T-Hub, WE Hub and introduced self-employment programmes to help people who want to become entrepreneurs and job creators.

